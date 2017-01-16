FG’s Social Investment:Presidency warns Nigerians against falling prey to extortionists

The Presidency has warned Nigerians against falling prey to extortionists who ask for application fee for the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP.

A statement by the Vice President’s spokesman Laoulu Akande on Sunday also disclosed that five more states would be joining in the implementation of the Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

” We have been receiving reports about instances where Nigerians are being asked to pay application fees for SIP forms. We want to make it clear that such action is illegal and could warrant criminal prosecution.”

” Let us make this very clear: in order to benefit from N-Power, you don’t have to pay any application fees at all. The way to apply is to go online to the N-Power portal. But it is not open right now as we are still working on the 200,000 unemployed graduates already engaged.”

He further explained that there are no application forms or fees to be paid for the CCT. According to him, “we are using a Community-Based Targeted template of the World Bank and as we have explained this is the mode of identifying the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable.”

He noted that there were instances during the N-Power online application process when some leaders decided to gather information of their people and then upload them onto the N-Power Internet portal to meet the online application requirement.

“We don’t frown on such an effort as long as the information of the N-Power applicants are properly in-putted online. But we frown at anyone selling forms to Nigerians for these programmes,” he said.

On claims that some party agents have been involved in such illegal form sales, Akande said “the rule affects everyone. No one should sell forms for N-Power or any of the President’s Social Investment Programmes. That is exploitation and it is fraudulent.”

Commenting on the progress so far recorded on the CCT, Akande said payment is now taking place in all the 9 pilot states, adding that altogether FG has already made cash available to keep the payments going.

He also disclosed that the Homegrown School Feeding Programme will also proceed this week with the addition of five states who will now be getting FG’s funding to ensure that primary school pupils in those states start enjoying one hot meal a day.

Those states are Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Osun. When added to Anambra where the school feeding programme kicked off last year, there would now be 6 states implementing the scheme using FG funds.

Akanda added that atleast 5.5 million Nigerian primary school pupils would be fed for 200 school days under the free Homegrown School Feeding Programme, according to the 2016 Budget, which has an allocation of N93.1B appropriated for the feeding scheme.

Elizabeth Archibong