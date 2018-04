Fidelity Bank Plc in partnership with Andersen Tax Nigeria, has embarked on a sensitisation programme aimed at enlightening the bank’s customers, including its High Net worth Individual (HNIs) clientele on changing trends in Nigeria’s tax landscape. The Bank’s Divisional Head, Private Banking, Chioma Nwankwo who spoke at a recent tax advisory forum organised by…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.