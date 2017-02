Fidelity Bank plc has continued in its quest to promote and catalyze export businesses in Nigeria with the fourth stream of the Export Management Program (EMP) scheduled to hold at the Lagos Business School (LBS) later this month. The Export Management Program (EMP) is the off-shoot of the collaborative efforts between the bank, LBS and…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.