Fidelity Bank plc has given out a total of N74 million to winning customers in its “Get Alert in Millions Promo”, which is aimed at inculcating savings culture and promoting financial inclusion. The “Get Alert in Millions Promo” which is the 6th promo conducted by the bank in the last nine years has so far…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.