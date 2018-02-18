FIFA calls for reform of transfer market system

…. As record $6.37bn spent on transfers in 2017.

World football governing body, FIFA, says it making plans to reform the transfer market system, along with rapidly rising agent fees.

FIFA’s Global Transfer Market Report last month detailed that football clubs spent a record $6.37bn (€5.2bn) on transfers in 2017, with teams from the English Premier League again laying out more money than their rivals.

The global figure represented an increase of 32.7 per cent on the 2016 outlay. Some 15,624 transfers took place internationally in 2017, 6.8 per cent more than in 2016. Only 15.8 per cent of transactions involved fees, however, with the remaining 84.2 per cent of deals being free transfers.

FIFA also noted that about two thirds (67.4 per cent) of the $6.37bn spent came from only 50 clubs representing 13 member associations. Premier League clubs accumulated a net spend of $988m.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed that: “For international transfers alone, we have seen some $6.4bn circulating. This is double the amount just four or five years ago. You could say the system is healthy because there is lots of money. But the trend is worrying and that’s why we need to act.

“That’s $6.4bn, transferred from one country to another, over a period of a few months. And at the same time, the commission fees paid to agents are increasing as well, to more than $500m.”

Infantino also called for greater transparency in the transfer market and compared the sums paid to agents with the $60m heading to clubs in training compensation and solidarity payments. Under existing rules, every club a footballer played for, from the age of 12 until he turns professional, is entitled to a share of any transfer fees paid until the player turns 23. However, this system has been criticised for its lack of enforcement.

“A solution would be to simply say there is, for example, a five per cent fee that has to be paid for solidarity and training compensation,” Infantino said. “This five per cent, which can be more or less, could be transferred to a central account and then FIFA or the confederations would redistribute to the clubs responsible for the players’ training.”

Concerning agents and intermediaries, the FIFA president added: “I think the rise of commissions paid to agents has taken a worrying direction. And many agents agree with me and would like more oversight.

“It’s also a question of football’s ecosystem, today there are no rules in place. Anyone can do what he wants. But the reality shows us that there are risks of bribery, corruption and money laundering. It’s not me saying it; there are many reports from government authorities that show this is the case.”

In September, the English Premier League became the first major European football league to revamp rules governing the summer transfer window, with the deadline for incoming deals set to close before the start of the 2018-19 season.

The rule amendment means the summer window will close at 5pm GMT on the Thursday before the start of the season, meaning August 9 for the 2018-19 campaign compared to August 31 for this season.

The new rule, which applies only to the acquisition of players, will be for Premier League clubs only and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions. Clubs will still have the ability to sell players to other leagues in which the transfer window is open, as they can now to leagues that have different transfer window dates, such as Major League Soccer.

Infantino said he supports the Premier League’s initiative, although he conceded that a winter window would still be needed.

He added: “It makes sense when you start the season to know what your squad is. And then you play the season with your squad. You (should not) be able to change one week, two week or months into the season and risk losing maybe your best player. It’s not right. We have to protect the values that have made football what it is, as well as the game’s integrity.”

Anthony Nlebem