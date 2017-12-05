Firm launches ‘Instant Apartment’ for tourists

Instant Apartment, a web-based platform that provides short and long stay property rental has promised customers a wide range of outstanding luxury services to make accommodation memorable.

The platform, according to the firm, allows users to search for short let apartments and connect them with verified real estate hosts as well as property owners looking to monetize their self-owned apartments which can be booked anywhere around the world on the site.

Launching the initiative in Lagos recently, Instant Apartment revealed a couple of services which will be rendered to ensure utmost convenience and comfort for customers – some of the services include; free pickup from the airport, provision of a car and chauffeur for mobility, free Wi-Fi, 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, swimming pool, 24/7 security, cable TV and several more.

Commenting on the company’s objectives and services, CEO Instant Apartment, Ubi Franklin remarked; “Our platform’s goal is to help customers gratify their various taste and needs with the wide range of luxury apartments which have been made available. It’s also an avenue for property owners to advertise their properties to customers across the globe. Apartments on our platforms are carefully selected and the hosts are thoroughly verified to provide the best accommodation and additional services like free meal on first day of arrival, restaurants, events, recreation centres, among others.”

Some of the apartments on the platform are currently situated in Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos not too distant from the country’s best hangout spots to further make customer’s stay a meritorious and adventurous affair.

The company has described their launch as a paradigm shift in the sphere of serviced apartments as their standards prove to be considerably above par.