First ancient-Rome styled luxury lounge launches in Lagos

Luxury night life lovers in Lagos now have a place to go to as the first ever lounge designed with inspiration from the ancient city of Rome in Italy, launches in Lagos on Friday, 2 March, 2018.

According to a statement from the owners of the lounge that also takes its name from the ancient city, Roma, the premium space is a tribute to the opulence, art and design of Rome. Inside the lounge, night lovers will encounter intricate works of arts such as sculptures and paintings depicting Greek gods.

“The exquisite leather furnishing makes the lounge a decadent playground for those who enjoy nightlife, its luxuries and comfort,” the owners of Roma said.

To highlight the peculiar ambience, the lounge is sectioned into four exquisite spaces. The modern and classic interior has a velvet red shisha room with a private room, pool table room, sports, bar, and the lounge room perfect for those who want to celebrate their birthdays, have parties or hold office meetings.

“Roma is the perfect nightlife spot for first-class dining, luxurious bottle service and much more.

Located on 31 Admiralty Way, Lekki phase 1, Roma is open every day of the week except Monday from 7pm onwards.

A comprehensive product range from top drink brands including Glenmorangie, Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot, Belvedere and Moet & Chandon have been carefully selected in style to satisfy all its customers no matter what their favourite brand is.

The opening party is proudly sponsored by Moet & Chandon.