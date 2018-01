Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lagos State’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+’ with Negative Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at ‘B’. The National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at ‘AA+(nga)’, with a Stable Outlook. Lagos is Nigeria’s financial and business services hub and is home to upwards of 20…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.