Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long and Short-Term Ratings of Stanbic IBTC Holding Company Plc (SIBTCH) and its main operating subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC), at ‘AAA(nga)’ and ‘F1+(nga)’ respectively. Fitch affirmed Diamond Bank Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘, saying the outlook is negative. Fitch Ratings also affirmed Nigeria-based…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.