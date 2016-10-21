Flight delay, cancellation… global experience

If I thought I had ever had a bad experience with flight delays, this was the peak! It’s easy to identify this lapse which is almost becoming the ‘norm’ with some airlines in Nigeria but guess what?, even the international terrain is guilty as well.

“We are sorry we can’t leave now, we apologise but we will leave in five minutes…” was the first we heard from the pilot and the second time we heard him address us just after the five minutes was over he said “we apologise, we can’t leave now, we will be leaving in 30 minutes”… you can guess what happened again after 30minutes was gone “we are sorry for the delay, it will actually take us about 2 hours, we kindly request that you disembark from the plane” was what he said. “What? is this really happening for real or am I dreaming?” I asked myself…I was just six hours away from returning to Nigeria after an earlier 13 hours flight from New York…this isn’t what I hoped for. I had prepared to sleep and try to ensure my body finds it balance in between the different changes in time.

One after the other, we disembarked and we were taken to a restaurant within the airport. Well, it was time for sightseeing and window shopping, trust me if you have no control in this beautiful airport, you would spend and ask yourself how you indulged so much.

Yes we were upset we had to come out of the plane but the environment was beautiful to behold so we didn’t complain much. Now picture the same scenario in Nigeria…I leave the rest to your imagination.

We went through security again and getting back to the restaurant, we were served lunch and before we knew it, it was 2hours already and we were ushered back into the plane. Tired, and anxious to leave, we all hoped it wasn’t the same plane we disembarked from that we were going back into “I hope it’s another plane” everyone kept repeating. You can imagine the mixed feelings of fear and trepidation when the staff of the airline told us it was the same plane and that it was perfect for us to fly.

We didn’t feel comfortable, we really needed to be convinced and we were. So one after the other, we went back to our seats and when we heard the pilot again, we hoped it wouldn’t be our fourth cancellation and fortunately, it wasn’t…Phew! We all sighed in relief…fellow Nigerians in the plane had their views. For some, they believed that if it was in Nigeria the plane might still be allowed to fly in that condition and for others it was a No! No!…in the midst of it all, all I could think of was just leaving and getting home safe. Perhaps the man by my side observed my silence was deafening hence the need to start a conversation.

Apparently, there was a black lady among the hostesses that looked like a Nigerian so in his thick Igbo accent he asks me, “that ‘gyal’ that passed us now, is it a Nigerian?” I didn’t know which to respond to, the fact that she is a human being and shouldn’t be referred to as ‘IT’ or that I am not in a position to know because like him, I am just seeing her for the first time or the fact that I just wasn’t in the mood for a forced conversation. So I responded “I don’t know sir”… “Seriously, can this plane move already” I muttered beneath my breath…then he continues “Do you know they did not change the plane? It’s the same one o!”…I looked at him and virtually begging him with my demeanour “I know sir, not to worry, everything will be alright”…it sure was, we took off safely and yes, we got to Nigeria safely.

One thing I must note though is the fact that the hostesses were polite and well mannered even before the various cancellations so when they showered us more attention (irrespective of the class every one sat) we knew it didn’t just spring up.

I know you are curious and wondering why I am not mentioning the airline, truth is, technical difficulties can happen to any airline, the most important thing is how they handle the situation and their customers and I must commend them for doing just that.

Now let’s turn the table back home in Nigeria. Recently, Daddy Freeze, an on-air personality brought to fore how a pilot of a Nigerian airline shut the door of the aircraft in anger, abandoning 6 passengers including a woman with a child on the tarmac. Sadly, it wasn’t the fault of the passengers; they had gotten to the airport early and queued for the 10:30am flight which was allegedly postponed till 11am due to reportedly checking people in manually as a result of an alleged system failure.

The response to his outburst is what I must commend as the Chairman of the airline put a call through to Daddy Freeze, apologised and took action to that effect. The question is, how often does this happen?

Do airline operators apologise for delays and cancelations? I have had various people comment bitterly about how they are being treated badly by one Nigerian airline or the other, how flights are cancelled abruptly and others delayed consistently. What hope lies ahead for the Nigerian aviation industry?

In a report by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), in 2015, domestic airlines operated N62, 488 flights but recorded 15, 276 cancellations and 30,911 delays.

Sadly, local airlines in Nigeria lose N27billion to flight cancellation annually and experts have opined that code sharing is surely a way out.

A codeshare agreement is an aviation business arrangement where two or more airlines share the same flight. Sharing, in this sense, means that each airline publishes and markets the flight under its own airline designator and flight number as part of its published timetable or schedule.

“Airline operators always have this notion that they can do it all on their own and that is why so many domestic airlines have gone under today. Most of them fly to locations like Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos half full,” John Ojikutu, Secretary-General, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative said.

Experts have said that flight delays and cancellations will have been minimal if code share was carried by domestic airlines because passengers can fly any other domestic airline once a particular airline cancels or delays flights for whatever reason.

KEMI AJUMOBI