Flood takes over Reps’ chamber

There are strong indications that the House of Representatives may not sit at plenary session on Thursday, 4th May, 2017.

This was sequel to the heavy rain which fell between 6.30pm to 7.18pm on Wednesday evening.

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS) who were on duty, were unable to gain entrance into chamber to assess the level of damage caused by the rain.

Our Correspondent who witnessed the incident, observed that the National Assembly basement was also flooded by the rain.

Efforts by the security operatives to reach National Assembly’s maintenance staff proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Some of the concerned staff have criticised the poor maintenance culture of the complex and other infrastructure.

Most of the lifts installed across the White House and the New Building have been dyfunctional leaving some unsuspecting staff and visitors trapped during power outage.

Despite continuous excavation by a construction company, the uncontrollable sewage leakages have posed danger to the health of workers and lawmakers whose offices are located within the New Building.