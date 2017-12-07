Flour Mills advances call for fight against HIV/AIDS

The management of the firm also reiterated the need for government and corporate organisations to solicit support for persons living with the virus.

Paul Gbededo, group managing director, Flour Mills of Nigeria, while speaking during the enlightenment and sensitisation walk organised by the company in commemoration of the World AIDS Day in Apapa, Lagos, recently, emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite to fight the disease by living right, creating awareness and by non-discriminatory behaviour against people living with HIV/AIDS.

Gbededo, addressing workers at the event, said every year the need to maintain the conversation on HIV/AIDS continued to rise.

According to Gbededo, “This is because there has not been a cure and new cases of infection are rising especially mother to child infection.”

He further stated that the theme of this year’s World Aids Day celebration, “Everybody counts,” was apt and reflective of what Flour Mills of Nigeria believed in as an organisation.

“We believe that everybody has a right to health. We believe that we should not discriminate based on HIV status of any employee or intending employee, rather we should help people living with HIV/Aids to be able to live a productive live through education, provision of quality health care cover and regular advice from our medical team,” he said.

Aina Olatunji, head of clinic of the company, said health and safety remain a top priority among the values.

Olatunji have consistently formulated workplace policy on HIV/AIDS, addressing discrimination, stigmatisation, prevention and treatment for any of our employees infected by the disease.