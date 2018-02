Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc posted nine months ended December 2017 earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates as net operating gains contributed to wider profit margins. For the nine months ended December 2017, Flour Mills’ net income surged by 78.91 percent to N13.27 billion as against N7.40 billion the previous year.The results beat N11.21 billion average…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.