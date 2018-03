Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria and leader/chairman of the ongoing revolution for true social, economic and political change in Nigeria, the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), has said that for the avoidance of doubt, the movement was ‘The 3rd Force’ recently spoken about by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. Agbakoba, who told BDSUNDAY in an…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.