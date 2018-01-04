Football legends, stars arrive Ghana for AITEO/CAF Awards

The capital of Ghana, Accra is abuzz and bracing up for the biggest football gathering in the continent of Africa, Aiteo/CAF Awards 2017.

The Awards Gala will see the decoration of players, officials and administrators for their achievement in 2017 is scheduled for Thursday, 4 January 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Stakeholders of the game are looking forward to the event as nominees and legends flock the Ghanaian capital for the much awaited event.

From Abedi Pele, winner of the maiden edition in 1992 through to Riyad Mahrez, crowned in 2016, the winners who represent various generations will be given prominence at the ceremony designed to celebrate the key players of African football.

Others are Nigerian trio, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba, Cameroonian and four-time winner, Samuel Eto’o Fils and compatriot Patrick Mboma, Ivorian Yaya Toure, a four-time winner and countryman Didier Drogba and El Hadji Diouf of Senegal.

The rest are Mustapha Hadji of Morocco, Malian Frederic Kanoute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Togolese Emmanuel Adebayor.

Also, the women are not left out as previous Queens of African football are also penciled for the biggest assemblage of football stakeholders.

The list of invitees is not only limited to previous winners, but also to other players and officials whose contribution towards the progress of African football cannot be overlooked.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Gabon’s Aubameyang and Sadio Mane of Senegal are the contenders for the prestigious African Player of the Year whilst the trio of Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon) battle it out for the Women’s Player of the Year.

CAF President Ahmad in a press conference on Wednesday, 3 January 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre explains dropping African Player of the Year Based in Africa from the 2017 CAF awards

Ahmad claimed that would have amounted to duplication.

In the past, players plying their trades on the contingent were awarded alongside the prestigious Player of the Year award.

”The best is always the best. We don’t have two bests,” Ahmad said at Wednesday’s press conference.

”The players based in Africa are also capable of winning the award so there is no need to categorize them.”

The 2017 CAF awards will be held in Accra on Thursday, 4 January.