For the Weekend: Books to Read

Reading a book during the weekend is one of the best ways to unwind and still build up some brain muscle. The team at Okadabooks have put together three delightful books to download and delve into. On the list is a shortlisted novel from the 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature, a collection of short stories, and a survival kit for Nigerians who want to live overseas. Which of these three books would you be reading this weekend?
#1 Mr. and Mrs. Doctor
Ifi and Job, a Nigerian couple in an arranged marriage, begin their lives together in Nebraska with a single, outrageous lie: that Job is a doctor, not a college dropout. Unwittingly, Ifi becomes his co-conspirator—that is until his first wife, Cheryl, whom he married for a green card years ago, reenters the picture and upsets Job’s tenuous balancing act.
Read the full book here
#2 The JJC Handbook by Valerie Kerri
Valerie Awele Kerri in her new book ‘The JJC Handbook’ shows Nigerians planning to run away from the country how to survive in a foreign land. From soaking garri to avoid bleaching cream, her book is filled with humorous tips on surviving life in the abroad … especially the United Kingdom.
Her humor filled book covers everything from clothes shopping before your trip, to the best way to get a job once you land. Click here to read the book today!
#3 Not A Safe Place
“Not a safe Place and Other Stories” is a collection of five short stories that deals with a cocktail of existential issues of contemporary Nigeria: child labour, child trafficking, sex slavery, etc. This collection of stories sends its arrows into the hearts of some anachronistic customs and traditions and male chauvinism. I hope this collection boosts your drive to rise and play that individual role in making the world a safe place for all of us.
Read the full book here
