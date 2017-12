Foreign investment in Egyptian securities hit $19 billion as of December 6 since the flotation of the pound currency in November 2016, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said.

Egypt floated the pound as part of a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan aimed at reviving its economy which has struggled since a 2011 uprising, Reuters reports.

The central bank since November 2016 has raised key interest rates by 700 basis points, generating appetite for Egypt’s debt.