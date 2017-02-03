Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard retires

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired, bringing to an end a 21-year professional career.

The 38-year-old, who spent last year with New York City in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US, announced his decision on social media on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lampard made 649 appearances for Chelsea and won 106 England caps.

“`Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life,” said Lampard.

“I’m grateful to the Football Association (FA) for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.’’

He won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2012. Lampard also won four FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League.

His Record: