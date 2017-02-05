Former rector wants FG to expedite action over status of MAN

The former rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Nseyen Ebong has appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action in the upgrading of the institution to a University.

Ebong who lauded the Federal Government for setting up a committee on the restructuring and reform of the academy told Businessday in an interview that the academy had waited for too long to be upgraded to a University said it was not necessary to continue foot-dragging on the issue.

“The committee should recommend that the academy be upgraded to a maritime University while there should be a transitional period for its curriculum to upgraded,’’ he said.

According to him, during the transitional period, the current rector of the academy should be given the free hand to ‘integrate the system of bring in the academy into a university status by designing appropriate curriculum for the maritime University.

The former rector who suggested a five-year degree programme that should include class three Certificate of Competence, a first degree in nautical science as well as any other required professional certification to ensure a flexible education programme that would “widen the horizon of the graduates.’’

He also expressed delight that a former rector of the academy is serving on the committee reviewing the status of the academy adding that it would enable the member who according to him has been in support of upgrading the institution to a maritime university to ensure that his dreams for the institution are realised.

Ebong who is also the acting deputy president of Uyo Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) advised the federal government to develop the maritime sector of the nation’s economy to boost the growth of the economy.

According to him, if the maritime sector is developed, it would provide thousands of jobs and generate revenue that would surpass other sectors of the economy.

“The maritime sector should be developed to make it the main source of the revenue for the nation, if the sector is expanded, it will dwarf what the country is earning from other sectors,’’ he said.

On measures that should be taken to revive the economy, the maritime expert suggested an improvement in the power sector to make electricity available to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises which he described as the bedrock of business growth in any economy.

According to him, if states of the federation are allowed to generate and distribute power in their areas of jurisdiction, it would go a long way in stabilising the power output in the country saying that the current policy of evacuate power generated by states into the national grid for distribution to consumers at the detriment of the generating states has worked against efforts aimed at improving power situation in the country.