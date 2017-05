Again, Nigeria missing at WEF meetings in Durban Nigeria is again missing at the meetings of the World Economic Forum on Africa, holding in the... Exclusives May 4th, 2017 in

CBN lifts currency ban for small imports Nigeria's central bank has lifted a ban on currency allocation for importers bringing in goods... Exclusives May 4th, 2017 in

Nigerian Breweries CEO resigns, to take up new Heineken role Nigerian Breweries Plc Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde will step down on 16 June... Exclusives May 4th, 2017 in

Updated: Senate fails to pass 2017 budget, as 2016 appropriation expires Friday Contrary to the assurances of Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, the Senate failed to pass the 2017 budget... Exclusives May 4th, 2017 in