The inconclusive process of the National Identity Management System (NIMS) and the very slow pace of card issuance persist, even after about N121 billion is said to have been spent by the Federal Government of Nigeria on this project. The slow process of getting the cards has created the opportunity for fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.