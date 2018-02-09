Fuel queues: NNPC intensifies crackdown on petrol hawkers

In a bid to eradicate fuel diversion of any kind to bring normalcy back to the fuel supply and distribution chain, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has sustained its crackdown on erring marketers and fuel hawkers with the NNPC Special Task Force on Filling Stations Monitoring apprehending more fuel hawkers.

A statement issued on Friday by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that in the latest raid yesterday in Abuja, the Task Force apprehended four illegal fuel hawkers with jerry-cans of petrol. They are: Mohammed Mubarak, Idris Idris, Abu Yakubu, and Bashir Usman.

They have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for prosecution, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the three other fuel hawkers – Salihu Ibrahim, Ayuba Alilu, and Magaji Umar – that were arrested earlier in the week were charged to the Magistrate Court, Wuse 2, Abuja, yesterday.

Of the three, only one, Magaji Umar, pleaded guilty and was fined N5,000 by the Magistrate, which he promptly paid and was released.

The other two, Salihu Ibrahim and Ayuba Alilu, pleaded not guilty and were ordered to be remanded at the Keffi Prison. The case was adjourned till 22 March, 2018, the statement added.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja