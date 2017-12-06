Fuel scarcity hits Ondo as DPR seals off NNPC retail outlet in Ogun over duplicity

Fuel scarcity seems to be biting hard in Akure, the capital city of Ondo state and its environs as many petrol stations closed shops, leaving motorists to lament the scarcity of premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol.

Also, in Imeko-Afon, Idi-Iroko and some border towns in Ogun state, fuel was sold for N200 per litre as some other outlets shut the doors which suggested hoarding over the product, just as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) sealed off a retail outlet of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) located at Apomu, near Ifo in Ogun state for duplicity, under-dispensing and safety lapses.

Checks by BusinessDay in Akure metropolis in Ondo state indicated that many petrol stations were not selling the product, some that were selling had long queues around them as the residents and motorists accused of petrol stations of hoarding the product in response to a rumoured increase in the fuel pump price.

Speaking on the development in Akure on Wednesday, Shina Amoo, State Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), said that the scarcity was as a result of shortage in the supply of the petrol by NNPC, urging NNPC and DPR to set up machineries towards monitoring and ensuring the selling of the product to marketers by Private Depot owners at right price as part of measures to curb the perceived scarcity of the product.

Meanwhile, the Monitoring team of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) being led by Muinat Bello-Zagi, the Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, was on Wednesday sealed a fuel pump at DE Champion filling station, Papalanto, in addition to the NNPC outlet earlier shut, for under-dispensing.

Bello-Zagi said that the inspection is a continuous exercise which began on Tuesday as part of DPR routine check on dispensing measures in terms of quality, quantity as well as safety standard, saying there was sale of alcohol at the NNPC station and cohabitation with a bar.

The DPR Boss added that Fire extinguishers at the station are expired and unservicable, while the sand bucket has no sand, prompting Bello-Zagi to order the sealing of the NNPC, saying: “we can unseal it less than 24 hours if issues observed are properly addressed.”

“The NNPC affiliate station was sealed for safety lapses. Why did we seal it? There was no meant to be sale of alcohol in the station. The fire extinguishers have all expired. The sand buckets were without sand. Then we saw some cars being fueled without those cars switching off their ignitions.

“They have to address all those lapses before we can unseal the station. We want everybody who comes to the filling stations goes back home safely,” Bello-Zagi who spoke with our reporter, said.

She disclosed that about 35 filling stations were visited during the two-day inspection across Ogun State.

Contrary to the reported fuel queues resurfacing in some cities in Nigeria, Bello-Zagi said filling stations were selling without queues at the stations inspected. ‎

RAZAQ AYINLA & YOMI AYELESO, Akure