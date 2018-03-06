Fulani herdsmen kill fresh 24 people in Benue

Fulani herdsmen killed twenty four persons on Monday night in Omusu community of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State while more dead bodies were being discovered Tuesday.

Francis Ogwuche, Chairman Okpokwu Local Government Council stated this when Governor Ortom visited the affected area for an on the spot assessment and to condole with the people.

Ogwuche told Ortom that he had earlier visited the community for a peace meeting and shortly after he left the place he received a distress call that Fulani men have invaded the area killing and

maiming children and women.

He said he immediately mobilised security agencies to the scene but the attackers had already fled leaving scores dead with many properties destroyed.

Reacting, Ortom who condemned the attack on Omusu community charged security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He assured the community that government under him would intensify efforts to guarantee the safety of lives and property and condoled with families who lost their relations in the attacks as well as those who lost properties.

The community has been deserted for fear of further attacks and the dead bodies have been deposited at the morgue of a government medical facility at Okpoga and survivors which includes women and children are been treated too.

Meanwhile, the governor has called on the Federal Government to stop the killing of innocent Benue citizens by militia herdsmen.

Ortom made the call Tuesday while addressing a group of women who were on a peaceful demonstration at the Benue People’s House under the auspices of Nigeria National Network for Peace-building in West Africa.

He said in spite of the presence of security agencies including the army in Benue, 24 persons have been killed in a fresh attack by militia herdsmen in Okpokwu local government area.

Represented by the Secretary to the Benue state Government, Tony Ijoho, Ortom said the killings are as a result of the resistance of a group of persons to change.

The governor asked the women to pray so that President Muhammadu Buhari would have have a change of heart on the issue of killings in Benue and other parts of Nigeria and maintained that in addition to killings, women are being raped while. school girls are taken away.

He explained that the open grazing prohibition law was not outside the state’s jurisdiction and remarked that the killings must stop.

In her speech, Bridget Osakwe, Nigeria National Network Coordinator for Peace-building in West Africa had told the governor that the organization was interested in the return of peace to Benue.

Osakwe said women within and outside the organization were mobilized to meet with the governor to commend his efforts towards ensuring peace in Benue and declare their support for all the government and non-governmental organizations that are working for peace in Benue, Nigeria and the West African Region.

According to her, the organization is in 15 West African countries, stating that war traumatizes people especially displaced persons and pointed out that raping becomes rampant when people are displaced from their homes.

JAMES KWEN, MAKURDI