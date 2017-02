As part of efforts to reduce Nigeria’s fish import bill, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) organised a fishing sports festival to attract investments in aquaculture. The fishing festival is focused on training potential investors with practical experiences on fish farm and various harvesting methods. Olusola Oyewole, vice-chancellor, FUNAAB, stated during the festival which…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.