Gbenga Daniel withdraws from PDP chairmanship race

The former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel is the latest candidate to withdraw from the PDP national chairmanship race at the ongoing national convention of the party.

According to reports, Daniel is stepping down in order to support the chances of Prof. Tunde Adeniran, another candidate from the southwest region of Nigeria, winning the coveted seat.

His withdrawal brings to four the number of South-west candidates that are no longer contesting for the chairmanship seat. The others include Olabode George, Jimi Agbaje and Senator Kashamu Buruji who was suspended earlier in the day.

The withdrawal letter of the former Ogun state governor was handed to the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi a few minutes ago.

Details of his withdrawal is not yet public, but the former governor has however tweeted that he would be making an important announcement soon.