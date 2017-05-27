Generators Of Ideas

Who are the custodians of Ideas, in whose domain are concepts and innovations?

Looking at the world in general, the sophistication of systems that are running the world, the beautiful things of varied style and excellence. They all seem to be out of this world. Exotic cars, magnificent buildings that dot the planet earth, great and awesome inventions.

Many a time we are tempted to believe the designs that make these possible are from another planet. And if for whatever reason we are tempted to believe whether this could come from human, we are almost sure they are from another race – they are super human.

These and many other questions go through our minds, and it has not allowed us recognize or identify what makes the world tick.

Here you are, you are born into a world that looks like Nigeria. You were born by parents that were either poor or barely surviving.

You never enjoyed what they call good life or opulence of any kind. They struggled to pay your school fees, your mother was a petty trader, and you needed to work all your life to earn a living even while growing up.

With all of these incidents in your kitty, it is natural for you to have a warped understanding of the source of ideas, or what makes for innovation. Life has dealt us so much blow, we have become so concussed, that it can never occur to us the place or origin of ideas and innovation.

Until we get to a point where we are at home with understanding about who a believer is, where a believer is, what a believer has, the scenario painted above would always be our interpretation and that means we automatically miss it.

Many a time what we experience in life are orchestrated by enemy of life (our adversary – the Devil) and the alternate outcome is to leave us confused and concussed.

As a believer, irrespective of your background, circumstances, issues of life, you remain the primary reservoir of ideas, concepts and innovation.

Scriptures says that our body is the “temple of the Holy Ghost…” (1Cor. 6:19 ), who is the Holy Ghost, what is His mission? John 14:26 says “he shall teach you all things and give you a glimpse of the future” (paraphrased).

The presence of the Holy Spirit inside of you has made your past irrelevant. The new birth (being born again) has brought relevance and meaning into your life – you have become the generator of ideas, concepts, etc. like no other. What were once mesmerising to you, what you thought were far from you, or does not belong to you has always been in you all along but you never knew.

To seal it and make you gasp for breath, 1 Cor. 2:9 say “what you have always seen, appreciated but attributed to others, those things that were too much for you to comprehend, that were larger than life that you can perceive and touch, have paled in comparison to what He has begun to do in you and through you now that you know (paraphrased)”.

That it is there and you never knew does not make it work. That you knew and you acted on it opens the windows of ideas, concepts, etc to you.

From this moment onward as a believer in Jesus, every idea that come from you (scrutinised through the eye of the word of God) is as good as the best of ideas that you have ever seen or heard of and better.

Your years of wasted ideas and concepts are over in Jesus name. So you go ahead and give Holy Ghost work to do and make our heavenly Father proud. Never disregard those thoughts, those promptings, and those ideas anymore.

They are heaven sent. ACT!

Remain blessed as you maximise your blessing.

Debo Atiba- Sam