German agency trains 97,449 cocoa farmers in Nigeria| March 23, 2018 11:01 am
German International Cooperation (GIZ) says it has so far trained 97,449 smallholders cocoa farmers across the six focal states in Nigeria. Annemarie Mathess, regional programme director, Sustainable Smallholder Agri-business Programme, disclosed this at the sixth anniversary and flag off of 2018 farming season by Edo State Forum of Farmer Business School Multipurpose Cooperative Union Limited…
