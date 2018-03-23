German agency trains 97,449 cocoa farmers in Nigeria

German International Cooperation (GIZ) says it has so far trained 97,449 smallholders cocoa farmers across the six focal states in Nigeria. Annemarie Mathess, regional programme director, Sustainable Smallholder Agri-business Programme, disclosed this at the sixth anniversary and flag off of 2018 farming season by Edo State Forum of Farmer Business School Multipurpose Cooperative Union Limited…



