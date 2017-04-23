Get W/Cup, AFCON tickets or face sack – Pinnick tells Rohr

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr seems to be on the hot seat following the statement from the Nigeria Football Federation.

Amaju Pinnick , Nigeria Football Federation President, says Rohr must deliver the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in a bid to retain his managerial position.

Rohr kicked start his managerial role on a winning note after beating Zambia 2-1 and Algeria 3-1 to top group B of the World Cup qualifiers; also pulled a 1-1 draw against the Teranga Lions of Senegal in an international friendly match at the Hive Stadium in London, to underline his readiness for the task at hand.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will do battle with the South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 20 before keeping a date with current African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier in August 28.

However, the former Delta State sports administrator toldSoccernet.com.ng that Rohr’s priority is to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup.

“I am delighted that the Nigeria Football Federation’s choice of appointing Gernot Rohr as the Super Eagles technical adviser is really reaping dividends despite the huge criticisms we received from the initial stages,” Pinnick said.

“There is no doubt that Rohr has transformed the standard of play in the team and the matches they have played so far shows that the Super Eagles is on the right track.

“However, playing good football without qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 FIFA World Cup will be unacceptable for us considering the fact that Nigeria belongs to the elite football.

“Rohr has been giving the mandate to qualify the team for the two competitions or face the wrath of the federation. This is not a matter of putting him under pressure but to let him understand the importance of the competitions,” Pinnick added.

Anhony Nlebem