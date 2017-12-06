Gidijobs connects young graduates to job opportunities through fair

Having seen the high rate of unemployment that has bedevilled the Nigerian society, Gidi Jobs, a recruitment firm brought about by poise finishing academy, has announced its job summit; a platform where young graduates from all over the country as well as graduates from the Poise Finishing Graduate Academy would be opportune to get jobs through interviews.

Alongside it, a job fair where the brightest student from all universities will be showcased.

According to Asher Adeniyi, Co founder, Gidi jobs and Managing Director of Poise Graduate Finishing Academy, during his address to the press, pointed out that the summit will consist of dignitaries in the person of Vice chancellor of Covenant university, who would be exposing young graduates to strategies on how to prepare themselves for the future, how to be distinguish themselves from among the various other job seekers, and schooling them on what skills are necessary and needed for the future, among other things.

Interviews will be conducted for the graduates, afterwards jobs will be given to those deserving of it.

“This is an amazing platform where young graduates will be meeting with prestigious CEOs who would interview these young graduates from different institutes around the country and many job seekers would have jobs. We will also showcase some of our key partners like SOS children who have sponsored under privileged youth for training at Poise. They will be present to showcase their next economy program,” Adeniyi said.

“Graduates from different higher institutions within the country as well as graduates from the poise finishing academy will be showcased. These students will be interviewed and tested. Most will likely get jobs while others would be referred for a second interview,” he added.

Poise Finishing Academy equips young people on the necessary skills for them to perform exceptionally, in the career world and job market. “So far we have been working with young graduates, for close to 7 years and have trained over 30,000 young graduates and have also achieved 70% employment rate for these graduates.