Do something new in these 5 African countries

Tourism in Africa offers a lot to do and see. There are eclectic music festivals, animal conservatories, gorgeous landscapes, and timeless architecture.

Scroll through to find something new to do on the continent in these 5 countries renowned for genuine African hospitality.

1. Zanzibar, Tanzania

Visit this island with hotels lining its beaches. Sparkling white sands and coral blue waters are a few reasons to fall in love with Zanzibar’s beauty. Tour the historic Stone Town and embark on a unique spice tour. Channel you inner adventure by snorkeling and sail down the island on an unforgettable Dhow cruise. Catch the 13th edition of the Sauti za Busara festival and experience a transformative live concert with over 400 artists showcasing some of the best sounds from Eastern Africa.

Best time to travel: February 9 – 13

Go with: The Village Pot Adventures for N395, 000 (Price inclusive of flight, accommodation, tours, and breakfast)

2. Nairobi, Kenya

There is something magically warm about Kenya. Maybe this feeling lies in its safaris and pink lake or in its unique hospitality and distinct culture. Regardless of what it is, Nairobi presents just the right mix to do and see. Cuddle with a giraffe at the Giraffe Center in Langatta just outside Nairobi and play with the elephants at an Elephant Orphanage. Yes, there are other sights to be seen and terrific restaurants to dine in.

Best time to travel: March 22-26

Go with: The Village Pot Adventures for N395, 000 (Price inclusive of flight, visa, accommodation, giraffe center and elephant orphanage)

3. Cape Town, South Africa

If you have been looking for reasons to visit Cape Town apart from its vibrant culture, varied cuisine, and vast scenery, The Cape Town International Jazz Festival comes out tops. This is jazz on steroids with 5 stages and more than 40 artists performing over the course of 2 days. The more than 30,000 music lovers that gather here each year attest to the unique blend of South African and International artistes who entertain. This is its 18th year and you do not want to miss out.

Best time to travel: March 30 – April 2

Go with: South African Airways at N336, 000 and My Cape Town Stay for N150, 000 (Price inclusive of a 2 night stay at a 3-star hotel, breakfast, and access to 4 of 5 stages)

4. Kaduna, Nigeria

This trade center and major commercial hub in the Northern part of Nigeria can be accessed by rail or through the state’s airport. If you love crocodiles, be prepared to sight several in the state that derives its name from this animal. Tour the historic city of Zaria and the palace of the Emir of Zazzau. Get your own share of royal treatment and spend a night at the German architecture styled, Kajuru Castle. The castle’s remote location and hilly topography is ideal for a hike, so bring along your outdoor shoes.

Best time to travel: April 15-16

Go with: Fly Arik for N54, 300 or take a First Class Sleeper Train for N5, 550. Tour with Naija Nomads for N60, 000 (Price inclusive of castle accommodation, all meals, snacks and drinks throughout the trip, road transportation in Kaduna)

5. Kigali, Rwanda

You may have heard that Kigali is Africa’s cleanest city. Now, it is time to see it for yourself. Get immersed in its adventure, culture, greenery, and history. Go see the famous Lake Kivu with its sprawling view and do some gorilla trekking. Prepare for an emotional visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial and see firsthand how the country of Rwanda continues to redefine the present.

Best time to travel: June

Go with: Naija Nomads for N378, 000 (Price inclusive of visa, flight, accommodation, breakfast, and tour guide fees)