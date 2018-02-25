Godswill Akpabio says Emefiele keeps CBN integrity

Godswill Akpabio, Minority Leader at the Nigerian Senate/former governor of Akwa Ibom State said over the weekend that Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept the integrity of the CBN and maintained the stability of naira.

Akpabio said this while presenting the Special Achievement Award conferred on him by the Silverbird Group in Lagos.

He said the senate had passed a bill to domicile the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in the CBN, in line with global practices.

Receiving the award Emefiele, who was accompanied by Okwu Joseph Nnanna Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (FSS), and other top staff of the CBN attributed the successes recorded by the apex bank to the staff of the Bank.

Emefiele said toiled and worked very hard in spite of the challenges facing the country. “This award would further spur the CBNh to work even harder for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians”, Emefiele said while appreciating the Board and Management of the Silverbird Group for considering him for the award.

On the other hand, Emefiele disclosed that commencement of the Programme in November 2015, the CBN in partnership with State Governments and several private sector groups, have disbursed a cumulative sum of N55.526 billion to over 250,000 farmers who cultivated almost 300,000 hectares of farmland for rice, wheat, maize, cotton, soybeans, cassava, etc. Two years into the implementation, the programme has contributed to the creation of an estimated 890,000 direct and 2.6 million indirect jobs.

Speaking last week on Engendering the Growth of Nigeria’s Poultry Industry, at Akure, Ondo State, Emefiele the CBN remains committed to working with the state government in supporting small holder farmers and processors across other items that can be produced in this State.

“Let me assure the State Governor, and the good people of Ondo State that the Central Bank of Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with you in supporting the development of a viable agricultural sector in this State. And this readiness is directly in harmony with our resolve and vision to create a professional and people-centred Central Bank that will act as a financial catalyst for job creation and inclusive economic growth”, he said.



