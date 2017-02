After participating at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held recently in Davos, Kunle Elebute, National Senior Partner, KPMG, Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG West Africa, shared his experience with Hope Moses-Ashike saying that if the African countries are better governed, it will attract much more investment flow, increased economic activity, and among others create more jobs….



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.