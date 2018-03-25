Gotv Boxing Night 14: Nwoye vows to crush Joe Boy

Prince ‘Lion’ Nwoye, a Lightweight boxer, has vowed to crush Oto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph, the reigning African Boxing Union and Commonwealth Africa Lightweight Champion, at the GOtv Boxing Night 14, scheduled to hold on April 14 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Nwoye said Joseph had enjoyed an unbeaten run and would fall for him this time.

“I will show him that I am a policeman; I was beating him while we were in the amateur ranks, and I will beat him silly once again.

“After beating him, I will handcuff him, so he will know that I am a policeman,” Nwoye bragged.

Responding, Joseph, with an outstanding record at the GOtv Boxing Night, vowed to make Nwoye suffer on the ring.

According to him, Nwoye needs to know that the boxing ring is not an extension of the police station.

“For saying he used to beat me during amateur trials, I will beat him so much that the Police Force will have no option than to dismiss him for the shame he will bring to the institution,” Joe Boy’ said.

The fight will also witness six other boxers clashing for glory, N1million and the Mojisola Ogunsnya Trophy for the best boxer of the night and 50 GOtv decoders will be given out to 50 lucky fans via a raffle draw.

The organisers, Flykite Promotions and Multichoice Nigeria Ltd., owners of Gotv Satellite networks, promised that the night would be the best ever.

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, said that the boxing event had continued to grow.

“Every other episode is a challenge for something bigger,’’ he said.

He said that the event would be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, describing it as a milestone achievement.

“We are back to do what we know how to do best which is to give boxing fans that taste to wet their appetites as we hold the first show of the year.

“The episode promises to be loaded with lots of fun, owing to the boxers paraded to fight, and the desire to entertain boxing fans.

“We are growing stronger; the boxing show has produced three African titles for Nigeria; one day we could be hosting a world title fight,’’ Alumona said.

Anthony Nlebem