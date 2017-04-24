Gourmet meals should be enjoyed by everyone – Adetutu Adekunle

With degrees in Biochemistry and Environmental management from University of Ibadan, Nigeria & University of Surrey, U.K respectively, Adetutu Adekunle found herself gravitating towards culinary business, she decided to attend the London School of Hospitality and Events, to join the already crowded sector with an innovative niche in barbeque and grilled treats and creating gourmet of the regular Nigerian foods. She believes that gourmet meals can and should be experienced and enjoyed by every human stratum.

Tell us a bit about your business

Bibi’s grill house is an offshoot of Bibi’s Cottage Catering Company. We provide catering services for social and corporate events, schools and bulk orders for home use. Our first store is located on the second floor of the Maryland Mall in Lagos. We pride ourselves in offering delicious and healthy grilled and peppered treats. You can also indulge a little with our pizzas and hotdogs.

How did you decide on your product/sector/service, especially on the price point?

Deciding on my product, which is largely food was quite easy. Cooking and various types of food appeal to me. I am very adventurous when it comes to food. Fortunately, I married a man who is very adventurous with food as well. We are always looking out for the newest taste in town and we spend most Sundays watching the Food Channel. I had always cooked for friends’ birthday parties from University of Ibadan days.

When I left paid employment, (I worked as an environmental consultant), I accidentally stumbled on an opportunity to cater to a financial services company because I had dropped off some food for a friend who was unwell at that time. It was an unplanned start to the business but from then on, I have happily been on the food train. Setting up Bibi’s Grillhouse was a decision we came to rather quickly because it is an under-served QSR niche. Many Nigerians have joined the fit fam wagon and now prefer grills to the fried foods that we are used to.

The pricing, however, is a different ball game in this economy. Prices have gone up significantly and I have had to review prices to reflect this harsh economic reality. We keep looking for ways to ensure that customers get value for every naira spent.

How do you build a successful customer base?

This is an interesting question because building a customer base has been largely through word of mouth/referrals. I guess I have earned the bragging right to say that a good product advertises itself. It is as simple as that. God, Consistence, Integrity and good service. I say God first because all man can do is plan and wish, it is God that helps to make our work fruitful and productive.

What was your first major challenge and how did you overcome it?

This question takes me back to pricing. My first major challenge was that of pricing. As I said earlier, I was thrown head on into starting the business when I had not concluded planning. That can be both good and not so great. Good because now you are in it and you have to sink or swim and not so great because you have to learn on the job and learn pretty fast. I undercharged my customers a lot because I had previously only cooked for family and friends free of charge. I was inexperienced at pricing. I did not factor all my costs in because I was working from home. I was the procurement officer, cook, driver, delivery lady, accounts officer, and manager. All of that changed when I had to hire people, pay them and pay bills, I realized very quickly that I was working so hard but was not making money. Customers thought our products were good and very cheap but no one told me to increase my prices…lol. I always wondered where all the money went but I learned fast and adjusted my prices accordingly.

How do you stay atop the highly competitive culinary industry here in Nigeria especially Lagos?

The best way to compete is to focus on your strengths and sharpen them by acquiring more knowledge. Knowledge indeed is power. It enables you to be the best version of you. Always trying to outdo your previous record. This enables you to be excellent in all you do and makes you stand out eventually. Our food is like that, affordable 4-Star dining. What’s not to like?

What kind of culture exists in your organization? How did you establish this tone and why did you institute this particular type of culture?

Employee welfare and satisfaction is a key driver of performance. We try our best to maintain an atmosphere of mutual respect and an open door policy. We welcome ideas from all members of our team because winning ideas can come from the mouth of the least expected people. We listen, deliberate and implement the idea if found viable and that team member gets a commendation. We also have a reward system for various attributes.

Who has been your greatest inspiration?

Permit me to mention two people who inspire me daily. My husband, Sola Adekunle and my sister Yinka Morakinyo. These two people inspire me greatly even though they might not know it. My husband because he is unrelenting and dynamic. He sees possibilities and opportunities all around him. He is always striving to know more and do more. He is an ideas bank and is constantly looking for results.

My sister, because she makes lemonade out of every lemon. She never sees a dead end, she would rather drill through or take a quick detour. Never takes no for an answer and always looks for how to make the best out of even the poorest situation.

Let digress a bit, do you have any beauty regime?

First of all, I’ll say I am starting to develop a skin care routine. I have been a getup, have a wash, slap on some body butter and go, person. However, I have evolved to taking better care of my skin now. Seeing the strain one can go through in business & Lagos generally, so every morning, I wash with Carrot or cucumber soap, I exfoliate 2 or 3 times a week with Garnier facial scrub because of our warm climate which makes my face oily. I apply Olay moisturizing day cream with SPF 15 on my face and I have a range of body butter from Body Shop for the rest of my body. I wear little or no makeup daily, I reserve makeup for special occasions as I can’t do that drill every day. I also like my skin to breathe. At night, I wash my face with Clean and Clear face wash and I have a weekly body scrub.

What’s the next level for Bibi’s GrillHouse? Say in five years.

We have expansion plans to other parts of Lagos and Nigeria. Plans to develop Grillhouse into a franchise brand. There’s also a strong focus now on empowerment of young people through subsidized training and internships.

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

-Believe in yourself. Know you can do it

-Learn the ropes of your business. You need it to succeed

-Be dogged and consistent