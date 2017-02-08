Gov. Bello bemoans issuance of licence to unqualified drivers

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has bemoaned the issuance of licence to unqualified drivers, and blamed the rising rates of road accidents on that trend.

Bello, who spoke on Wednesday in Minna, when he received James Mbatse, FRSC’s new Sector Commander for Niger, traced most road crashes to poor knowledge of traffic rules and regulations.

“People should undergo series of tests and ensure that they pass those tests before being issues with driver’s licence

“Many drivers do not any experience on the wheels, yet one sees them with driver’s licence; this is dangerous,” he said.

He challenged the new man to look into that situation and promised government’s support in areas that would improve the sector’s operations.

Earlier, Mbatse had commended the state government for renovating the commission’s office and for providing an ambulance.

He assured the governor that the commission would enforce traffic laws so as to reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

The FRSC’s target is to reduce road crashes by 15 per cent and fatal accidents by 25 per cent. We are committed to that,” he said.

The sector commander urged commercial drivers to install speed limiting devices in their vehicles, saying that statistics had confirmed speeding as responsible for 50 per cent of road crashes.