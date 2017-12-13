‘Wedding Party 2’ premiere raises bar with Arabian theme

The ELFIKE Film Collective, a partnership between EbonyLife Films , FilmOne Distribution, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, organised a one-of-a-kind premiere of The Wedding Party 2 : Destination Dubai on December 10, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

They upped the ante with this event, courtesy of an Arabian-inspired dress code and matching décor. Throngs of guests, dressed in gorgeous ‘Arabian chic’ outfits, added to the spirit of the occasion.

The premiere had some of Nigeria’s most celebrated and influential individuals in business, entertainment and politics in attendance, including the wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo; Toyin Saraki, wife of the Senate president; Florence Ita-Giwa; former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and his wife; Tony Elumelu, chairman, United Bank for Africa; Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank; Maiden Ibru, publisher, Guardian Newspaper, and Nduka Obaigbena, chairman, ThisDay Newspapers.

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, spoke about how proud he was to be leading an industry that was growing and improving in leaps and bounds, exemplified by films such as The Wedding Party and its sequel. In turn, the minister was lauded by members of the ELFIKE Collective for his exceptional leadership at the federal level and his accessibility, whenever his assistance and intervention were required.

Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Films, was grateful for the turnout. “Thank you all so much for showing up tonight; it means a lot to us. It is important to keep telling positive stories about Nigeria. You’re in for a treat with this sequel,” she said.

Kene Mkparu, CEO of FilmOne Distribution, spoke about the scope of the international release of The Wedding Party 2. “This film is opening all across Africa, the USA, UK, Middle East and Canada, and will be available in four languages. This shows that we can make movies in Nigeria that appeal to the rest of the world.”