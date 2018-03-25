Group admonishes guber aspirant in Kwara to join PDP

A group under the aegis of Coalition of Magajin geri Youths Association has called on Yahaya Seriki, an APC member, to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to actualise his 2019 political ambition.

The youth made the call on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, shortly after a courtesy visit paid by Seriki to some constituency leaders in Magajin geri constituency.

In a statement signed by Tosho Abdulkareem, the group’s public relations officer, the youth advised Seriki to move to PDP along with his teeming supporters as his current party (APC), has been rejected by Kwarans which they said was evident during the November 2017 Local Government election.

The statement also urged other well-meaning Kwarans to participate actively in the politics of 2019 as well as align themselves with the next level flight which they said would be the PDP.

Seriki, according to the group, is a gubernatorial hopeful in Kwara State and has been in politics since 2010 with DPP and aspired for the House of Representatives in 2015 but later stepped down due to party system of APC in the state.

“Yahaya Seriki was born and bred in Ilorin, he does his business here and everything in Ilorin so, he understands the challenges our people in Kwara are going facing.

“While we commend Yahaya Seriki for his various gestures at bringing development to the people as a private citizen, we are sure that if he contests in 2019, having already indentified the needs of the people, he will improve the living standard of Kwarans.

“As a philanthropist and politician, we encourage him to come and do it, join the party and serve in the interests of the youths,” the group said.

Seriki was also described as an able and capable citizen to positively change lives of Kwarans if given the opportunity.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin