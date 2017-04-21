Group says whistleblower policy, key to winning war against corruption

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG), on Friday in Abuja, says the Federal Government’s whistleblower policy has given the war against corruption the necessary bite it needed to be

effective and successful.

The group said this in a statement signed by its Protem Chairman, Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke.

The group stated that apart from serving as instrument for unearthing stolen public funds, the policy served as means of enhancing the revenue generation profile of Federal Government.

It noted that the policy would also enthrone financial discipline in the handling of public funds by government officials and agencies.

“Going by the huge amount of local and foreign stolen currencies found by EFCC, there is no doubt that the Federal Government has additional funds to implement people-oriented programmes,” it stated.

The group also observed that the whistleblower policy had boosted the morale of intelligence groups that had been carrying out the task of investigating and finding out where stolen funds were hidden.

It encouraged the Federal Government to increase the scope of the policy to include neighbourhood watch schemes, it added.

It asked that worthy incentives should be provided “for people who blow whistle to encourage others to join the vanguard.”

The group, however, urged the National Assembly to fast track the passage of the Whistleblower Bill.

According to it, once the bill is passed into law, it will provide legal backing for sustainable success of the policy and protect the whistle blowers.

The Federal Government commenced efforts to strengthen the mechanism of the Whistle blower policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth.