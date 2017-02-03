Group seeks 30-day grace period for importers of trapped vehicles at borders

Anthony Nted Emmanuel, president general, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to grant a 30-day grace period to importers whose vehicles are trapped at the land borders to bring in their consignments.

The Federal Government in December 2016 announced a new policy banning the importation of vehicles into Nigeria through the land borders, following complaints of loss of revenues to the government through that process.

But Nted, who briefed newsmen in Lagos, observed that the policy, though a welcome development, did not, however, give enough time to accommodate importers whose consignments were already on the high sea, en route the ports in neighbouring countries for clearing.

He acknowledged the cumbersome processes associated with the Nigerian ports, which may be the reason importers prefer ports outside Nigeria, but argued that it was not enough reason to abandon Nigerian ports.

“We want to commend the Federal Government on the recent ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders because we believe that the policy will increase traffic in our port, create jobs and revenue for the government.

“However, we appealed to the government to give one month grace for importers to clear their trapped vehicles after which the full implementation of the policy, should take full effect,” he said.

He added that the Federal Government, terminal operators and workers were losing revenue as a result this. On the other hand, it is very difficult for somebody to take a cargo out of the port without paying duty to the government, terminal charges to terminal operators and this would help to retain the jobs of dockworkers.

“We are aware that officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are doing their job to collect revenue for the government and curb smuggling, but we can categorically say that it is only 50 percent of the vehicles that come that are being paid for while the remaining 50 percent come through the backdoor. This is why we plead with the Federal Government to take a second look at the issues discouraging importers from using Nigerian port, especially the issue of tariff,” he said.

Nted further identified the need for the Federal Government to organise a stakeholders meeting with the assembly plants and indigenous auto-manufacturing companies to identify and address the challenges limiting the manufacturing of vehicles in Nigeria.

While bemoaning the state of access roads leading to the Lagos ports, MWUN president called the attention of the Federal Government on the need to mobile contractors to commence repair work on the road.

“The roads have become death trap to port users and motorists despite strong assurances from the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) that contract for repair works have been awarded, without anything to show for it.”

He further observed that business environment at the nation’s seaport has become very tough as importers and manufacturers now found it extremely difficult to access foreign exchange. This, he noted, has resulted in the loss of over 6,000 jobs in the maritime industry and the relocation of companies, especially shipping companies to neighbouring countries.