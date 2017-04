Guaranty Trust Bank’s first quarter results has beaten the expectations of analysts after the bank announced a N50 billion profit for the first three months of 2017 ended March. With the strong performance, analysts at FBN Quest are now forecasting that the bank will meet its full year profit guidance of N168 billion for 2017….



