GTBank Masters Cup Season 6 rounds up quarterfinal stage

The quarterfinal matches of the 2017 GTBank Masters Cup (Season 6) kicked of on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

The knock-out phase of the prestigious football tournament featured 8 games that will see the last 16 teams in both the male and female categories of the competition continue their quest to clinch the highly coveted trophy.

This season has already produced an exciting array of football skills and talent, just as the finals saw interesting and upsetting events.

In the female category played on Thursday, Greensprings School female team, Lekki had a 2-0 convincing victory over the Methodist Girls High School, Yaba.

Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire battered Dowen College, Lekki, 8-0 in the second game played on Thursday.

The game between Greensprings School male team and Eko Boys High School, Mushin ended in a 1-1 draw at full time and led to penalty shootouts of 4-2 in the Greensprings Favour.

Also, Kings College, Lagos and Anwar-Ul-Islam

College, Agege wraps up the day in a 1-0 victory for Anwar-Ul-Islam College, Agege.

On Friday, the female teams was again the first to take the pitch with Jibril Martin Memorial Grammar School, Iponri and Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo, playing a goalless draw after full time. Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo won on penalty shoot out of 3-1.

In the second game, defending champions Queens College, Yaba maintained her bid to retain the trophy as she had a flawless 3-0 victory over International School, Akoka.

The afternoon games pitched an exciting playoff as Jubril Martin Memorial Grammar School, Iponri and St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, show off great competition as they played a 2-2 draw till full time as the game stretched into a penalty shootout that ended in a 5-3 victory for the Jubril Martin Memorial Grammar School, Iponri.

St. Finbarr’s College, Akoka carried the day over the International School Lagos, in the last match of the knock out phase in a 5-0 victory.

The knock out stage rounded up with four teams from each category making it to the semifinals.

Commenting on the competition, Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust

Bank plc, said, “We are proud to lead this initiative that provides an avenue for

students to showcase their talents and passion for the game of football even as they remain committed to their academics.”

He further stated: “This competition paves the way for youths to cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes, while fostering and building a healthier lifestyle at a critical stage in their lives”.

Fans are anticipating the fixtures, as the semi-finals games are sure to raise the excitement as the competition draws closer to an end.

Established in 2012, the GTBank Masters Cup is an annual football competition for first generation and private secondary schools in Lagos State, to promote camaraderie and foster friendliness amongst competing schools.

Hezron Atunde