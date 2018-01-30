Health sector suffers on FG’s failure to implement 1% funding provision

Nigeria’s myriad health sector challenges are seen not likely to abate soon on poor budgetary allocations and government’s lack of political will to implement the one percent intervention fund provision in National Health Act (NHA, 2014), BusinessDay findings show. The Federal Government said it intends to drive health care delivery from the grass root where majority of the citizens dwell, on massive health infrastructure…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.