‘Healthy Diet, prevents eye problems’

Diet has been described a key component to protect our eyes from untimely damage. Thus, people are encouraged to watch their diet and embrace high friendly foods. Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim, founder, MAI foundation stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after the completion of the foundation’s Free Medical Outreach in Kwara State.

Over five thousand Kwarans have benefited from Muhammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation on free eye screening, treatment and provision of eye glasses.

The medical exercise which cut across the three senatorial districts of the state, within five days started at Ajia Compound in Ilorin, the state capital, covered Offa, Moro, Afon, Share, Baba nloma, Shonga, Isanlu Isin, and others.

Speaking on the essence of the initiative, Ajia Ibrahim, the founder said it was borne out of concern for the people at the grassroots who cannot afford to treat their eye problems.

“My foundation is borne out of concern for our people suffering and do not have means of solving their problems. We have rolled out series of pragrammes to begin in due course. So, part of it is the health outreach we embarked on to help Kwarans protect their eyes.

“The eyes are essential organs in the body and a lot of people are having problems with their eyes and they cannot afford the expenses, our programme therefore is aimed at giving the less privileged the opportunity to know the status of their eyes, giving them easy consultation, and they also get treatment immediately to deter further problems ,”he said.

“I know a lot of people have problems and they do not know who to talk to so they can be cared for. We are targeting 5000 Kwarans to benefit from this programme and from here, we will move to Offa, and we will continue to go round through three Senatorial districts to reach the common people.

“Out of my passion, I contacted the consultants from Irawo Optical from Ibadan Oyo State which is internationally affiliated to give support so as to save the people’s vision.”

Ibrahim, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout of people, disclosed that, “the turnout of people really encouraged and motivated me, by the grace of God, if I get better opportunities in life, I will establish a free eye hospital for Kwara state.”

He however, revealed that the third phase which was targeted at 10, 000 people will commence in a week, just as he promised to continue to render service to humanity and enjoined well meaning Nigerians to help the needy.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to BusinessDay commended the initiator and appreciated him for the kind gesture. The exercise was well attended by the children, elderly and middle aged.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin