Heavy debts worry advert practitioners in Port Harcourt zone

Heavy indebtedness to media houses dominated discourse at the 2017 annual general meeting (AGM) of Advert Practitioners Association, Port Harcourt chapter last week where members said their jobs have been threatened by inability of clients to offset advert spaces bought in recent past.

The debt burden is said to have become high and delayed since recession set in few years back when most government agencies failed to pay up for slots allocated. BDSUNDAY gathered at the meeting that some newspapers are owed up to tens of millions of naira.

Members sat in groups during the interactive session and shared burdens of unpaid debts and how the various media managers and owners had threatened severe sanctions on the retail advert practitioners in the outstations especially the Port Harcourt zone.

Another issue that dominated the AGM which was held in Calabar, Cross River State capital, was online advertising and social media. The registrar promised that the statutory body was doing everything possible to stem the tide. This may mean that guidelines may be issued soon on that aspect of advertising.

The AGM therefore, asserted through many speakers that the future was bright for advertising practitioners in South-South region. The body used the opportunity to hold elections into various positions for the next two years.

The chairman of the chapter, Frank Aribodor, in his welcome address, made it clear that the business of advertising has come to stay. As practitioners, he said, it behooved on them to find time every year to assess their activities in the industry and chart a new cause for the good of all.

The theme was ‘Effective advertising regulation and practice in Nigeria: need for inter-agency collaboration’. The members in reviewing the challenges facing the advertising practitioners in South- south and the young association included lack of funds to run the important association.

Earlier in his opening remark, the registrar of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Garba Bello Kankarofi, expressed happiness for the successful hosting of the associations AGM, saying the coming together of the practitioners would help them apply common solutions to most problems. He urged the members to collaborate with other agencies that share similar goals and objectives in the industry.

Delivering a vote of thanks on the behalf of the association, the public relations officer, Das Dappa, thanked the members of the association for their patience and individual sacrifices that has contributed to the success story so far achieved by the body.

