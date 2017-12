Bharti Airtel, Smile Telecoms Holdings, Helios Investment Partners LLP, Teleology Holdings Limited and Globacom have been shortlisted as the five bidders still in the running to take over ownership of 9mobile, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecommunications provider, sources familiar with the matter tell BusinessDay. The process where the five companies emerged as potential new owners of…



