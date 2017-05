Reforms imminent in MDAs to enhance effectiveness on ease of doing business The federal government on Wednesday said it is working on reforms that will clearly state the...

Trump budget cut bid will make it ‘impossible’ for UN – Spokesperson U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to slash funding for the United Nations would make it...

Reps decry N400bn debt owed by FG on road projects executed by States The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed concern over the standard of various road...

Privatisation in power sector has failed – Senate Privatisation of the power sector in Nigeria has failed, the Senate declared on Wednesday. To this...