Hope for a challenged nation, as Bonnke returns to Nigeria the last time

If it were the days when those who compiled the Scriptures were in flesh and blood, they probably could have captured the words of the German-born Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke on his revelation for one last fire crusade in Nigeria, this way:

“In the 57th year of political Independence of that great country, Nigeria, from Britain, God said to me, return, my son, to that same country, the crown of Africa, where you have been to several times, just for one more time, for the iniquities are great and the cries of my people have reached my ears.”

On November 8, 2017, Nigerians and their counterparts from neighbouring Ghana, Cameroun, Togo, Benin, Mali, among others will join Evangelist Bonnke on a five-day spiritual exercise in Lagos to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of depravity, poverty and economic hostage.

Bonnke says he is led by God to return to a country he visited eight years ago for his “farewell message.” His choice of Nigeria (and Lagos for that matter) for what would be his “final fire” in Africa, according to the Christ for All Nations (CFaN) which runs his crusades, was by a spiritual leading to bring down God’s power on Nigeria’s economic hub that is plagued by gale of kidnapping, ritual killings and armed robbery. Bonnke is not getting any younger but has continued to administer the gospel of salvation, healing and miracles across the world. But his managers say he is now ready to pass the “gospel torch” to God’s ministers in Africa with Nigeria as focal point. At 77, he has helped over 75,913,155 people make salvation decisions over the last three decades and plans to pass on the torch to a younger generation of evangelists led by CfaN’s lead evangelist and Bonnke’s successor, Daniel Kolenda.

“The Lord spoke to me, that I should go back for one more crusade in Africa,” Bonnke was quoted as saying. “I want not only to see a gigantic harvest of souls, but to pass my burning torch to this

generation. Recently, I traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to meet with the spiritual leadership there and they gave their unanimous support. I believe God is going to do something I have never seen before,” he said.

The German-born international evangelist had, during his visit in 2009, adjudged Nigeria as the most blessed in the world, anchoring his assertion on the facts he had about the countries of the world.

But he was quick to add that Nigerians were not enjoying the blessings because the leaders were yet to find appropriate means for equitable distribution of God-given wealth.

He had a five-day open-air crusade in Ibadan where attendees witnessed what was described as “harvest of miracles.”

“If a system can be found for all to benefit, this could be the most prosperous country on the earth. I have a very high opinion of Nigeria. Wherever I go in the world when I am asked about Nigeria,

some people come up with bad stories and I say I know Nigeria, and I must say in my whole life I have never seen a country in the whole world, that is more blessed than Nigeria. That is my personal testimony,” Bonnke had said.

This time around, CFaN officials led by its African Director, John Darku, say more than 10 million people across Africa are expected to attend the crusade billed to hold at a large expanse of land close by Sparklight Estate, diagonally opposite OPIC Plaza, Isheri Osun, Lagos/Ibadan express way in November.

The five-day crusade will be complemented by a three-day multi-purpose ministers’ fire conference. Bonke’s team, some of whom are already in the country preparatory to his arrival, hint that the goal is to rescue Nigeria from spiritual pollution. Bonnke has visited more than 200 countries with his life-transforming crusades leaving healing, repentance and prosperity in his trail.

Although the Lagos outing will be the last of Bonnke’s international crusade, CFaN will continue to carry on with its global evangelism project. Darku says the CfaN anticipates conversion of many souls to Christ as Bonnke delivers his farewell message to a crowd of worshippers in Nigeria.

“One of the highlights of the crusade will be a Passing The Burning Torch Conference for leaders and church workers. Bonnke is believing God for many thousands of pastors and evangelists from around the globe to be inspired to evangelism,” says Darku.

Darku told journalists yesterday that the crusade promises to be the best of its kind just as he hinted of plans to recruit more than 500,000 counsellors, 200,000 intercessors, a choir of over 23,000 and a security force of over 10,000. “There is great excitement from all the churches in the country, and we are expecting a spectacular harvest of people coming to Christ”, he says.

Lead evangelist of CfaN and successor to Bonnke, Kolenda had expressed optimism that the landmark crusade would transform the church in Nigeria and Africa. “I’m thrilled to join with Reinhard in this vision, and know that the results of this crusade will be farther reaching and of even greater consequence than we can even imagine.”

Kolenda expressed the optimism that the Lagos crusade would be an explosion in line with God’s commission to Bonnke.

“Ever since God gave Evangelist Bonnke a vision for a blood-washed Africa- a continent washed in the blood of Jesus Christ-over 40 years ago, he has been filled with a burning commitment to win the continent for Jesus,” he says.

Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, who chairs the Central Working Committee of the Crusade, was quoted as saying that Nigeria’s socio-economic

struggles, rising incidents of abductions, rape, armed robberies, cultism and ritual killings have not only become widespread, but also threatens to compromise its future. Conservative statistics point to the fact that more than 29 million youths remain unemployed, even as abandon governance for pecuniary gains. “All these have fouled the

air, putting the country in greater need of spiritual cleansing, Apostle Bamgbola was quoted as saying.

The organisers also say that all Christian groups will effectively participate in the all-important crusade that will also pray for Nigeria’s socio-political leadership and revival.

“For the Crusade to be planned at this period of grave challenges for our beleaguered city and nation indicates a gathering momentum in the Heavenlies that will turn out providential not only for Lagos, but indeed for our country, which is pivotal to global evangelisation.”

He urged believers to see the crusade as “God’s programme deliberately orchestrated to redeem famished souls of millions and transform our sin-laden environment with salvation.”

Apostle Bamgbola, however, noted that it would take faithful, available, capable and teachable saints to fully appropriate this lofty and elevated vision.”

CFaN describes Bonnke’s return to Nigeria for his final international crusade as divine, because the global preacher has specific revelation and call to help the country fix its social fabrics and economy.

According to Darku’s remarks, Bonnke strongly believes that the evangelism conference will “plunder hell and populate heaven.”

An excited Bonnke, who sent out an invitation on his facebook wall, says: “Hello Friends, I have a special announcement for you today! I am returning to Lagos, Nigeria for my ‘Farewell Crusade’ in November of this year! This will be a truly momentous event, where we believe millions will, not only hear the Gospel, but will also be saved, healed, and delivered! As much as I am concerned, I am inviting the whole world.”