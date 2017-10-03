Human capital development key to Nigeria economic growth-CIPM

If Nigeria wants to achieve meaningful sustainable economic growth in the country it must begin to aggressively develop is human capital.

This was the view shared by human resources professionals and public officials at the induction ceremony of 103 members to Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM ) through executive route on Wednesday.

They all agreed that an impressive performance of the economy of most developed and newly industrialised countries is an impressive commitment to human capital development hence the need for programmes to be introduced in all courses in Nigeria Universities that will help graduates in the country to be ready for workplace expectations.

Speaking on the occasion CIPM President, Udom Inoyo, therefore, urged the new set of inductees to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession and make practical contributions to the growth of the nation.

Inoyo advised the inductees to be guided by the ethics of the profession as part of measures to be successful and overcome challenges associated with business operations, corporate institutions, social and economic environment of work.

He said: “As members of this prestigious professional body, my counsel to you is to leverage best practice, the effective deployment of your HRM competencies and your knowledge of the business you are in to raise the quality of your contributions to organisational performance and corporate success, thereby contributing to the growth of the profession and Nigeria economy.

He advised that they should always promote excellence in the acquisition and application of knowledge and skills in their specialized field to effectively contribute towards sustainable national development, even as he urged them to be ready to imbibe continuous self-development through study, experience sharing and thoughtful application of best practices in the workplace.

Besides, in addition to the professional certificate, the inductees were also awarded the Human Resource Practitioner’s License (HRPL), which permits them to operate as an HR professional in the country which will be reviewed every 3 years.

Guest speaker in his paper titled, “Harnessing People Power in Organisation” Executive Director, Mobile Producing Nigeria Mr Paul Dieffenthaller noted that achieving an optimum level of labour turnover is fundamental to maintaining organisational performance, but harnessing the abilities of the employees is key.

“Smart organisations realise that most learning happens as part of the daily workflow. They know that this means they need to extend their support of learning beyond courses. They need to adopt resource-based learning if they’re to enable their people to learn at speed and with the agility that the modern world demands.”