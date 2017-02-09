Hundreds escape death as Qatar aircraft tyre bursts upon take off

Hundreds of passengers were left in utter shock Thursday a Qatar airline aircraft, a Boeing 767 in which they were travelling suddenly tyre problems while attempting to initiate takeoff on runway 18 Right of the international wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos.

The incident happened at exactly 2.59. p.m, Thursday after the Captain of the aircraft has gotten clearance for takeoff. The aircraft was already about to gather speed for takeoff when suddenly one of the tyre burst with a loud sound.

The pilots later stopped briefly before deciding to taxi the aircraft back to the terminal where it has earlier departed.

A passenger, who does not want her name in print disclosed that prayers rent the air upon hearing the loud sound as they were stricken with fear, “we were held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane has not gathered the full speed for takeoff, we would have been saying something else.”

As at the time of filling this report, the plane was still parked at one of the hanger of the international airport for repair and certification before it returns to operation.

The aircraft was on its way to the United Arab Emirate.